Speech to Text for KF Active shooter training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he's live in huntsville... kody... what do police suggest people do? they are teaching people tonight to first avoid the shooter by running... denying the shooter by barricading rooms youre in... and lastly... if you must... defend yourself by attacking... will bryan took three pages of notes during the training for one reason... "you have to know what you're responsibilities are and you have to train for that, so that you won't become part of the bad situation." this is his third class he's taken... will bryan/lives in huntsville "during my younger years i was one of those people that said 'if something happens i want to be in there and i want to help.'" now... through this training... and others... his mentality has changed... will bryan/lives in huntsville "my number one responsibility is to get home and get home to my family and i want to help people along the way. my job is not to be a hero." if you can't run away. or barricade yourself safely in a room... and you end up defending yourself... maybe with your own gun... huntsville police say to loudly announce you're a good guy when they arrive... and to listen to them... sgt. tony mcelyea/huntsvil le police department "officers should be giving clear direction when they come in; when they engage someone with a gun they're going to give clear direction to give you an opportunity to drop your weapon." in the day and age