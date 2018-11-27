Clear
Mississippi Senate Race

Tonight decides the last Senate race of the midterm elections. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith faces off against Democrat Mike Espy. Allegations of racism have been leveled against Hyde-Smith for joking about about public hangings and posting pro-confederate pictures of herself. The lack of recent reliable polling makes the outcome of the race unclear at this time, but either result will make history. Mississippi will either elect to the Senate its first woman or first African American since reconstruction.

underway in mississippi in the last undecided senate race of the midterm elections. republican candidate cindy hyde-smith is facing off against democrat mike espy. hyde-smith filled the senate seat earlier this year when her predecessor retired for health reasons. however, neither she nor her democratic challenger secured 50 percent of the vote earlier this month, which sparked today's runoff election. . the polls are open in mississippi and both candidates-republican cindy hyde-smith and democrat mike espy-have cast their votes. hyde-smith: it's going to be a historic day. espy: if i am lucky and privileged and blessed enough to be elected tonight i think it's going to be representative of a sea change. a potential sea change in what should have been an easy pickup for the gop. but allegations of racism continue popping up against hyde- smith. hyde-smith: if he invited me to public hanging, i'd be in the front row. first that comment, joking about public hangings. then this photo from 2014, showing hyde-smith in a confederate cap, with the caption: "mississippi history at its best." nats rally president trump-taking no chances-making multiple campaign stops with his candidate late into monday night. trump: we need the people of mississippi to go to the polls and elect cindy hyde-smith. earlier in the day, these nooses found hanging outside the mississippi state capitol with signs reading, "?times haven't changed." some companies like google and facebook have asked hyde smith to return campaign donations, but some voters- standing by hyde-smith: voter: if trump is for her, i am for her there's no recent reliable polling, so we don't know how close the race is. but either outcome will make history-mississippi will either elect its first woman to congress, or the first african-american in the senate since
