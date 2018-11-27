Speech to Text for Trooper Saves man from Burning SUV

this afternoon the victim of a fiery s-u-v and school bus crash is recovering at huntsville hospital. dramatic dash cam video shows a school bus on fire in lincoln county, tennessee ... it happenedbefore the school route started. the driver of the s-u-v was rescued. waay31's will robinson-smith spoke with the tennessee state trooper who saved his life. i'm glad i was where i was at when i seen it...cause there ain't no doubt in my mind if someone hadn't pulled him out, he would've been dead. fortunately, that's not how this story ends. tennessee trooper jon judge was patrolling along huntsville highway 231 monday morning when he spotted the bus turned sideways and the suv against the pole. he noticed the suv was starting to smoke and he and the bus driver tried to put the flames out with their extinguishers. judge when the fire started, i was more in fear for the driver that he wasn't going to be out or i wasn't going to be able to get him out. robinson-smith at first, trooper judge tried to get the driver out through the driver's side, but unfortunately, the steering wheel and the dash were pushed down and pinned his legs inside. so he rushed around to the passenger's side of the car and fortunately, he was able to pull him out just moments before the passenger's side and the driver's side both really started to catch on fire. judge when i pulled him free and looked back, the fire was coming into the passenger compartment. as judge watches the video from his dash cam a day later, the 25-year law enforcement veteran is stunned at just how perfectly things timed out. i'm thinking he was lucky and we was lucky. all of us were lucky that we didn't have a fatal crash out of this. reporting in fayetteville, tennessee, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. the driver of the school bus received two citations after troopers determined he was at fault for the crash. school officials said the driver has worked for the lincoln county school system since 1990 and this was