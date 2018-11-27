Speech to Text for Huntsville Utilities Bill Assistance

a spokesperson for huntsville utilities tells me the program has been in place for 30 years now -- but starting this january they're adding an energy audit program to help people save money. gehrdes "to offer the ability for customers to do a donation in honor of someone else, you know, like a christmas gift or any kind of gift." the bill assistance programs gives customers an opportunity to help their neighbors who may be struggling to pay their bills. the program is in partnership with the salvation army and serves the elderly and those with disabilities. the utility company is in the process of starting a new program for low income families to receive a free home evaluation. "we go evaluate the home and see where it can be improved so that over time we can make those improvements and lower their utility bill on a more permanent base." i talked to customers as they stopped by the utilities office. one of them told me he thinks these programs are a good idea. uptain "i think it would be very beneficial. if everybody gave a little bit i'm sure it would help a lot of families keep their power on.". gehrdes told me people can donate however much they want whether it's just a nickle or hundreds of dollars. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. huntsville utilities makes the donation process easy. you can donate online or on your statement.