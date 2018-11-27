Speech to Text for Protesters Demand Justice for Galleria Shooting

hoover's city council held an emergency meeting today to discuss possible legal action following the fatal officer-involved shooting at the riverchase galleria on thanksgiving night. when all members arrived they went into an executive session. this comes after demonstrators took over the streets in hoover, even shutting down a highway at times, amid calls from authorities for calm and patience. another night of protests -- nats - "no justice! no peace!" spent another night -- demanding justice -- marching from city hall to the alabama mall where ej bradford jr lost his life -- nats - "say his name! ej! say his name! ej!" and temporarily shutting down a major highway in hoover. nats - "drivers honking horn" bradford -- seen here in uniform -- briefly served in the army. nats- "police sirens" on thanksgiving night, he was shot and killed by police. his family believes the 21-year-old, armed with a legal gun at the time, was trying to help save lives. father: "and the officer that shot him, he didn't give my child a warning. basically you just up and shoot, assuming cause you see a gun." police so far admitting the real gunman, who shot two people inside that mall, is still at large. and together with the city mayor -- saying they're sympathetic to the victim's family but stopping short of apologizing. mayor frank brocato / hoover: "we all want answers and we believe that with patience and focus, the truth will be firmly established." protesters and the victim's family are all demanding that police release the bodycam video of the incident. authorities say they cannot release anything until the