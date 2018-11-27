Speech to Text for Local Grown Lettuce Safe

comes to produce. in southern states like alabama--lettuce and other produce can't harvest in this cold weather...farmer s tell me, lettuce and other vegetables grow better in states such as california this time of the year. pkg ''being from the south, if we don't have it here in the winter, we want it. so, we go and buy it at the local grocery store. farmer susan ayers-kelley tells me she's noticing more people purchasing their produce from local farmers and growing their own because of recent recalls . the advantage of buying local, if you buy from your local farmer, there's more of a tractability if there were an e coli breakout. 2018 has been the year to avoid romaine lettuce. a recall in the summer resulted in five deaths. then right before thanksgiving, another warning. right now the centers for disease control and prevention says romaine is safe to eat again, if it doesn't come from california. if you're not sure where it came from, it's best to throw it away. when you have those big workers...there are hundreds of workers out there and you don't know who they are or how they are handling the product. you don't know anything. all they're doing is cutting it, boxing it and getting it out. another problem ... lettuce is a water based plant, so the more water it's given, the more it's going to be exposed to bacteria... ayers kelley says this is why she tries to sell locally grown produce we know who grows it. we go by number system. we know what field it was in and what row it was in. look live lettuce season in alabama has a very short span in may...because the weather can't be too hot and too cold. reporting in huntsville bs waay 31 news.