Speech to Text for Giving Tuesday helping local groups

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hospital. just a day after cyber monday-- people are urged to open their wallets once again. but now its to help others. "giving tuesday" enters its 6th year. today, local charityiesare finding their own ways tojoin in. waay 31's sierra phillips talked to one local non profit about how they are participating right now big brothers, big sisters of n. alabama is taking to social media to try and get more donations. linville- "it goes, black friday, cyber monday, giving tuesday to remind people in the shopping season, in the most simplistic terms to remember those in need" big brothers, big sisters of north alabama is taking to social media to make sure people who want to donate this giving tuesday have them on their radar linville "thats the biggest audience we can get, there are so many non-profits and we are grateful you guys come but you cant see everybody everyday obviously" and its not just local non profits participating-- facebook and pay pal partnered to pledge to match donations this year up to 7 million dollars -- here at big brothers, big sisters linville told me any amount helps with their mission. linville "we're 100 percent dependent on the donated dollar" ...but especially on giving tuesday linville "if you don't remember at any time in the year, try to remember today" in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news the "giving tuesday" organization says last year there were more than 300 million in donations