Speech to Text for Volunteer fire department marks 50 years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"i-team" tab. tonight - the toney volunteer fire department is marking half a century of service. some of the original members are still serving. but as the population grows - so does their need. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to the department about their milestone and how you can help them. the toney volunteer fire department is celebrating 50 years of but that does bring along some concerns as the population continues to grow having an impact on their resources. the president of the toney volunteer fire department told me the department started out with just one station and six members but has since grown to three station and around 30 members. he told me two of the founding members are still with the department today. "they have a lot of knowledge there especially going that far back to see where we started and where we are right now. and i know that they're very proud to see and very happy to see how the department's progressing." a lot has changed over the last 50 years including a population growth. jones told me with the facebook data center and mazda-toyota coming to town new subdivisions are being built. this means more space for the volunteer department to cover which jones says will be difficult given their staffing levels. "having adequate manpower is not just our problem. it's a problem within madison county as a whole. every volunteer fire department has an issue with manpower." the department shares a three mil tax with 15 other volunteer departments. they use the moneyto purchase equipment. jones told me it can cost up to 10 thousand dollars for equipment and gear for just one firefighter. "the turnout ensemble that each firefighter wears is approximately close to $3,000. each radio that each one our members have is $3,000." jones told me the department is in need of donations for equipment in gear. all donations are tax deductible and go directly to funding the department. in toney, rr, waay 31 news. the volunteer department is also recruiting more volunteers. volunteers must be 18 years old and