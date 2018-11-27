Speech to Text for Deputies called before child's death

tonight's protests. breaking news tonightabout the death of 12-year-old jayla sutton in moulton. she's blind -- and was hit and killed by a truck over the weekend. the waay 31 i-team found out neighbors called police hours before that deadly accident when they saw jayla wandering around! waay 31's breken terry has been making calls on this all day... she joins us live now with what she's learned. breken? lawrence county sheriff gene mitchell tells me 12- year-old jayla sutton's neighbor called deputies on thanksgiving concerned because the blind and disabled child had walked across the street to her home without supervision. this afternoon, the sheriff told me when deputies arrived at the neighbor's home they contaced the department of human resources. we don't know what happened next, because the agency won't go on the record about specific cases.but we do know hours later jayla walked away from home again.this time she made it three miles, and was struck and killed on highway 157. state troopers told us this appeared to be an accident and it's unclear if the driver of the pick up truck will face charges. we asked the sheriff's office if any members of jayla's family were under investigation for negligence and they said no. live