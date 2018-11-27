Speech to Text for Active shooter response class

anchor, i'm waay 31 news anchor dan shaffer. new at six! we're live with breaking news! the waay 31 i-team found out neighbors called the police before a deadly accident that killed a blind 12-year- old. and another freezing night! how cold it's getting in your neighborhood by morning - next at six! you're taking a live look at the jaycee building in south huntsville. right now -- a huntsville police are sharing life- saving information at an active shooter response class! here's a look at the scenes from just 4 of the mass shootings from the past 2 months. 2 - at a pittsburgh synagogue and a california bar - left a total of 24 people dead! tonight - huntsville police is making sure you know how to survive an active shooter situation. waay 31's sydney martin is live there tonight with to show you'll what you'll come away with, after taking the class. sydney? dan, demetria there is about ??? people inside the classroom at this community event... huntsville police told me the class is designed to teach people what to do if they're ever in an active shooter situation. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police "it gives them options of things they can do to survive. obviously we have had things that have happened around the country." that's why huntsville police are teaming up with community watch ...to teach anyone in the area about what to do if the worst should happen. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police"they can kind of get a mindset and a gameplan to follow if they're in one of these situations." this course is also offered to businesses --- and huntsville utilities told me they're taking advantage of it next month. joe gerdes, huntsville utilities "unfortunately it's the world we live in and it's our job to make sure they're armed with good information." that's why every huntsville utilities employee will get the training.... so they all know what to do, no matter where they are. joe gerdes, huntsville utilities, "with who we are...a public entity with lots of traffic and employees who interface with the public throughout the county all day everyday. it's extremely important for them so we can keep them safe. sergeant mcelyea told me the key phrase is "run, fight and hide" before police arrive-- in the class, you'll what that means, and other police techniques to make you prepared, if you find yourself in an active shooter situation. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police "he's going to give you clear directions on what to do to keep yourself safe. so just follow those directions." huntsville police told me this event should last about two hours and wrap up around 8 o'clock tonight. live in huntsville sm waay 31