Speech to Text for Redline Steel Opens New Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

goals. after opening their new facility here in tanner, redline steel is looking to add some extra pairs of hands to help make home decor items like this one. pkg: colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "being a huntsville native, there's nothing that makes me more proud than to employ almost 60 employees currently here at redline." colin wayne is only twenty-nine years old but is the founder and c-e-o of one of the top companies in the nation for wall art decor. in just two years, the company has grown tremendously.. with a facility going from five thousand square feet to more than a hundred thousand square feet... and with that expansion comes new jobs, so wayne is looking to hire. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "a resume to me, in specific areas, doesn't mean anything. i don't care really what your background isif you have a degree or if you don'ti look at value contribution. so, i'm one of the few companies that will give people a second chance." the company just hired nine new employees last week.. and is looking to add about ten more. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "as long as you're willing to show up. right place, right time, right uniform, 100% every daythe value you're going to contribute to me is also going to be given back to the employees." wayne is proud to say his company is veteran-owned and operated.. and says he would love to hire more. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "i think that's a huge outreach that we'd like to be connected to other programs so that we can hire veterans that are transitioning out of the military or that are reserve or guardsmen that are looking for employment." and wayne says he's not planning to stop expanding any time soon. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "my vision for redline, within the next five years, is a pledge to employ over 200 people at redline steel." there will be two hiring events on wednesdayone at ten a-m and the other at five p-m. both will be held at the new plant. reporting in tanner, sk, waay 31 news