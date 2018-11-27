Speech to Text for Chemical Endangerment of a Child

"i-team" tab. new at four... a woman was arrested after sheriff's deputies say she stuck a meth pipe in her baby's diaper. this woman jessica youngis facing drug and chemical endangerment charges after investigators say they found the pipe in the baby's dirty diaper. it happened at a house on dogwood circle in athens. the baby's father timothy cline is now wanted on similar charges. waay31's scottie kay joins us live from the neighborhood where she spoke to neighbors about what happened. neighbors tell me what happened out here last night is something they never imagined would happen in their close-knit community. pamela berthiaume, neighbor "we love it out here. it is quiet. all the neighbors are there for each other." that's how pamela ber- thume describes her neighborhood. however, investigators were responding to reports of a stolen motorcycle and u-haul truck right across the street from ber-thume home onmonday evening.. jessica young was arrested after investigators say she put a meth pipe in her baby's diaper. pamela berthiaume, neighbor "my first initial reaction, of course, was shock, and then my next reaction was, 'how could anybody do that to a baby?' put a pipe in its diaper or even have it around the baby. that scares me to death." ber-thume is a mother and grandmother.. and says she doesn't know how anyone could put their own child in danger. pamela berthiaume, neighbor "children are so precious and so helpless. how could anybody do that?" the baby's fathertimothy clineran from investigators and is still on the loose... pamela berthiaume, neighbor "knowing that someone possibly ran through my yard or possibly could've come into my house to hide, that's frightening." in the meantime, ber-thume says she's keeping the baby in her thoughts and prayers. pamela berthiaume, neighbor "hopefully, the baby will grow up in a normal situation, and grow up clean and healthy." investigators say the baby is now staying with another family member. if you have any information on timothy cline's whereabouts, you're asked to call the limestone county sheriff's office.