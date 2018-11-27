Speech to Text for Polio-Like Illness Confirmed in Alabama

now i want you to take a look at my phone,today i have made over 50 phone calls to doctors, urgent care facilities, neurologist in huntsville and a lot of them told me the same thing...they couldn't tell me anything because they just didn't know enough about acute flaccid myelitis the illness seems to be brand new territory for health care officials here in huntsville-- but the cdc is keeping an eye on it and that's because of how serious it can be the alabama department of public health says the illness can cause sudden limb weakness, loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty moving the eyes and here's what makes it especially dangerous--- there is no specific treatment for it and treatment is mostly on a case- by-case basis according to the al department of health. and..multiple illnesses like west nile, herpes viruses, and polio can lead to acute flaccid myelitis the department of health says your best bet is to get vaccinated for the illnesses that can cause it, wash your hands, and avoid close contact with people who are sick in huntsville sp waay 31