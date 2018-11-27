Speech to Text for Officer Rescues 2 in Sheffield Fire

police officer became a hero. i'm here on 6th street in sheffield where officials tell me this home is a complete loss. an off duty police officer ran in and rescued two people. terry- officer danley actually arrived on scene in his personal vehicle while he was off duty. sheffield police sgt. ray terry tells us off duty police officer hunter danley saw smoke coming from this home tuesday morning, and took action. terry- we approached the scene and officer danley approached the door after evaluating the fire officer danley forced the door and found two people inside the residence unknowing the house was on fire. officer danley tells us this was his first time to run into a burning home to save people but his training kicked in. danley- in a moment like that you just react and your training kicks in our main focus was the people inside and we were able to get them out safely. sheffield police tell us this home is actually split up into four apartments but only a woman and her son were living there. the woman's son was at school and they rescued her and a friend from the building. terry- they appear to be okay at the time when we removed them from the scene and they got their personal vehicles. and fortunately ... two dogs. portions of sixth street shut down for hours as sheffield fire fighters fought the flames. terry- this house is a complete loss. look live tag: officials tell us they aren't sure how the fire started and this is still under investigation. family members tell us