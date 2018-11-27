Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lincoln Co. Schools bus crash

Lincoln Co. Schools bus crash

Posted: Tue Nov 27 14:24:33 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 14:24:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events