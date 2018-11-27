Speech to Text for Redline Manufacturing

happening today -- a custom steel manufacturing company will open a new facility here in north alabama that will bring more jobs to the area. in just hours -- the company redline steel will open their new plant located off of endeavor way in tanner. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with more on this company and what else it will bring to the area. redline steel is a veteran- owned company and starting today -- the doors will open to its new, larger plant here in north alabama. take vo: the company first opened in early 2016, creating custom steel products for homes. redline currently operates a store in the bridge street town center called redline decor that opened in 2017. but this new plant is an expansion to the company that will bring additional jobs to the area - we don't know just how many jobs exactly yet. they will host a hiring fair on wednesday at the plant site. take live: the plant will officially open its doors at 10:30 this morning -- waay31's scottie kay