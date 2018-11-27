Clear

90 Days In Alternative School

90 Days In Alternative School

Posted: Tue Nov 27 07:52:01 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 07:52:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 90 Days In Alternative School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now under investigation. happening today-- the hampton cove middle school student accused of raising a flase alarm about a gun at school-- is expected to start alternative school. savannah goss has 90 school days at the alternative school for last month's incident. her parents told waay 31 when her 90 day punishment is over-- they dont plan on sending her back to hampton cove middle. "we hoped things would be one way but they're not, so we're just trying to keep our heads up," butt with "it's so much hassle and confusion that i'd rather just be expelled because it would be so much easier waay 31 eached out to the school board spokesperson for comment on the decision, and he told us he couldn't tell us anything because the board is bound by federal student privacy
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events