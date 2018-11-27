Speech to Text for 90 Days In Alternative School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now under investigation. happening today-- the hampton cove middle school student accused of raising a flase alarm about a gun at school-- is expected to start alternative school. savannah goss has 90 school days at the alternative school for last month's incident. her parents told waay 31 when her 90 day punishment is over-- they dont plan on sending her back to hampton cove middle. "we hoped things would be one way but they're not, so we're just trying to keep our heads up," butt with "it's so much hassle and confusion that i'd rather just be expelled because it would be so much easier waay 31 eached out to the school board spokesperson for comment on the decision, and he told us he couldn't tell us anything because the board is bound by federal student privacy