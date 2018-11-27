Speech to Text for Sheffield Superintendent Search

new this morning -- the search for a new sheffield city schools superintendent it has been narrowed down to only two candidates. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with more on the ongoing search and who the two choices are. the school board cut the number of candidates from five to just two on monday night - but the board says they don't want to rush a decision. sheffield city schools in colbert county is home to just more than one thousand students total. now the board has their two finalists narrowed down. the first is keith davis - he's the former superintendent of winfield city schools in marion county - thats just over an hour from birmingham. the second choice is tim guinn - the current assistant superintendent of russellville city schools. the board will have a special