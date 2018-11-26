Speech to Text for Student gets 90 days alternative school

new information... the hampton cove middle school student accused ofsetting off a prank false alarm about someone having a gun at school - starts alternative school tomorrow ... waay 31's sarah singleterry stayed in contact with the family since the incident happened last month ... she's live now at the school with reaction from the family ... when i went to see savannah goss and her mom today they both seemed to be in pretty good spirits given the circumstances ... but one thing's for sure ... when her 90 day punishment is over ... savannah's family doesn't plan on sending her back to hampton cove middle ... savannah goss "i don't want to go back to that school. i just want to be home schooled." and her mom says that's likely what's next for 12 year old savannah goss ... savannah has to clock 90 days at the alternative school as punishment for setting off what school board officials called a prank false alarm on october 30th ... meagan carpenter we hoped things would be one way but they're not, so we're just trying to keep our heads up." i interviewed savannah the day of the incident ... she told me, she really thought someone had a gun at school ... so she texted her mom ... her mom called the police... they didn't find a threat ... but savannah was still suspended ... and expulsion was on the table ... i reached out to the school board spokesperson for comment on the decision ... he told me he couldn't tell me anything because the board is bound by federal student privacy laws ... "it's so much hassle and confusion that i'd rather just be expelled because it would be so much easier." but instead she's off to alternative school ... "my daughter, who is trying to make friends, who is impressionable, is going to be surrounded with kids who have for sure been in trouble." they went to orientation at savannah's new school monday ... "not even after a month i'm a new student again. it's just weird." she told me she can't wear hoodies or a backpack at her new school ... and they'll inspect her lunchbox every day ... now ... the family is just trying to roll with the punches ... "there really is not other explanation that it is just life." part of the reason savannah's family has been so open is because they want everyone to know that even after what's happened to them ... see something say something should still be the standard ... because it's better to say something and be wrong than not say something and people get hurt ... live in hsv ss waay