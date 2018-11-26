Speech to Text for Gun owners and active shooter situations

more... tonight -- protesters gathered outside of the jail in hoover-- even blocking the heavily traveled u-s 31 on i-459. they were calling for justice after a police shot and killed a black man at the river chase galleria mall on friday. hoover police shot e-j bradford while responding to a shooting that wounded two people -- including a 12- year-old girl -- at the mall. officers saw he had a gun and thought he was the gunman. they later said bradford wasn't the gunman . i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. because of this - waay 31 wanted to know what a good intentioned gun owner should do during an active shooter situation to avoid confusion with police... waay 31's kody fisher is talking to an expert in active shooter training... kody... what does he say people should do? the expert says this situation could happen anywhere... here at big spring park... a mall... and everywhere in between... the first thing he recommends to gun owners... try to run away... don't pull out your gun... unless you are in direct contact with the shooter... partially because of what could happen when police arrive... noell bishop/owner of bishop 30 solutions "you will be considered a threat if you have a firearm in your hands." nats: noell bishop served over 20 years in the military... and was a d-e-a agent for 20 years... he knows what law enforcement is thinking in an active shooter situation... noell bishop/owner of bishop 30 solutions "those police officers, they're sorting it out as they go. they don't know who the good guy, or the bad guy is and you don't want to have it in your hands. you don't want to have it in your hands with your hands up, because that's still a lethal threat situation." if you are forced to take out your gun... as soon as police arrive put it on the ground... or holster it... noell bishop/owner of bishop 30 solutions "you're not necessarily trying to hide it from the police, but you are trying to not display it, so they don't confuse you with an active shooter." bishop says many people who concealed carry don't have enough training to properly handle an active shooter situation... noell bishop/owner of bishop 30 solutions unless you have a very high level of training with your fire arm you might not be on the winning side of it." the alabama law enforcement agency would not comment at all about what a good intentioned gun owner should do during an active shooter situation... reporting live in huntsville... kody