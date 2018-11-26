Speech to Text for Protecting Packages On Doorsteps

we still have less than 7 hours for cyber monday. .delivery drivers are preparing to leave millions of packages on doorsteps across the county. if you think the person ordering the item is excited to have it delivered, thieves are too. our tech guyjamey tucker shows us how to protectour packages from porch pirates. you've no doubt seen the videos. cameras recording thieves stealing packages from front porches, moments after the delivery driver drops them off. "a lot of times these people will follow the truck, the delivery trucks, and they'll wait for them to drop it off, and then they'll go up and get it." police detective wayne clifford told me sometimes porch pirates are in cahoots with the drivers. other times, the bad guys just drive through the neighborhood, looking for boxes. "it's a simple, pull up, get out of the car, one person can sit in the driver's seat, another person runs up to the porch, grabs it, gets back in the car and leave. you're talking 30-seconds." back in july i rode through a neighborhood with an officer, and we saw box after box left on doorsteps and even in an open garage. so how do you keep your packages, your packages? "get to know a neighbor and ask them to take the delivery for you." "we also recommend having the package delivered to your office where you work." "one of the best options, and i've used it before, have it delivered to a ups store and that way on your way home from work, you run the store and pick it up there." as for sharing video of porch pirates taking what's not theirs, lt clifford says, go ahead share it on facebook, get the video in front of as many people as possible and if someone recognizes a porch pirate, contact police. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker a new report shows more than 11-million homeowners had at least one package stolen in the last year. 70-percent will have a package