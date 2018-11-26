Speech to Text for New Flu Season Data

new this evening... the centers for disease control released new data on flu season so far! here's what we now know... so far -- only 2 areas of the country are reporting widespread flu activity... 1 of them is in the southeastern region that alabama falls into. right now -- only the midwest region is reporting a higher number of doctor's visits because of the flu. according to preliminary tests -- nearly all the cases are the h-1-n-1 flu "a" virus. last flu season was the deadliest in american in 40 years. the c-d-c says an estimated 80- thousand people died from the flu - including 180 children. the nation also experienced record-breaking hospitalizations last season ... an estimated 900-thousand people went to hospitals with flu symptoms. there is a new flu treatment on the market. we first told you about the new drug earlier this month. it's called "xofluza" and has to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms showing up. waay 31 spoke with a doctor who said it can take care of the virus in about a day. this is the first flu medication the f-d-a has approved in more than 20 years. now