Speech to Text for Parks & Recreation Director Dies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four... the city of athens is grieving the loss of the cemetery parks and recreation director. ben wiley died of natural causes at his home on saturday. waay31's scottie kay talked with city officials to learn about about the projects he had in place.. and how the city plans to remember him. the city of athens is hurting after a well-known and well-respected city official passed away unexpectedly over the weekend... but they tell me they're going to continue working on one of his projects in his memory." ronnie marks, mayor of athens "i received a phone call at about 2:00 on saturday with the news that no mayor or anyone else wants to hear and that's that one of our family members was found dead in his home." mayor ronnie marks says the city of athens lost an important part of their team when the cemetery parks and recreation director ben wiley passed away over the weekend. ronnie marks, mayor of athens "twenty-eight years with the city of athens and we'll have a big void." mayor marks says wiley contributed a lot to the cityincluding the new recreation center that's set to break ground in december, near the sportsplex on highway 31. ronnie marks, mayor of athens "the rec center was one of his passions. the new recreation facility he worked on for almost ten years." the new facility is expected to be more than triple the size of the current rec center.. and will include two gyms, an indoor walking track, a fitness room, volleyball and tennis courts. i spoke with one man who says he's thankful for wiley's commitment to the city.. and says he's looking forward to using the new rec center. delono yarbrough, lives in athens "it'll be exciting, it'll be good for the community. might be a little bit more motivation for the kids, to get them involved, and get them going to the gym more to practice and get themselves better." which is what mayor marks says wiley would've liked to hear. and while the city of athens may be grieving their loss right now... ronnie marks, mayor of athens "we'll get through this. these guys and ladies know their jobs. we met this morning and said, as ben would say, 'do your jobs, you know how to do it.'" sk on cam: "city officials tell me they're hoping the project will be completed in fourteen months, but they say it will all depend on the weather. reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news" wiley's funeral will be held at limestone chapel funeral home at 11:00 a-m on wednesday. visitation is tuesday from five to seven at the