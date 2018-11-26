Speech to Text for Christmas Decorations at the White House

christmas has arrived at the white house. first lady melania trump un-veiled the 2018 white house holiday decor today. american treasures isthis year's theme. there is a tree trimmed by gold star families... an array of topiary trees .... and mantel pieces featuring the skylines of new york city, saint louis, chicago and san francisco. decorations also include an ornament with the slogan for melania's child well-being campaign..."be best".