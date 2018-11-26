Speech to Text for Fire Displaces 12 People

manufacturer. right now... 12 people are searching for a home -- after a fire at a huntsville apartment complex. it started at rime village apartments around midnight. five fire trucks responded to the scene. even though the fire started in one apartment --eight units were damaged. it forced a dozen people to evacuate. one neighbor we spoke with -- was at work when he got the text message no one wants to get. around 1:30- 2 am someone had texted me saying there was an apartment fire at rime village, i was like... i hope its not my apartment" huntsville fire and rescue crews say there were no injuries. investigators are still trying to determine what caused it. the 12 victims are working with the red cross to find a new place to