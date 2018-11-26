Speech to Text for Greenbrier Road Exit 3 Detour

right now. a detour is now in effect for an exit off a major interstate here in the tennessee valley. exit 3 ramp from eastbound i-565 to greenbrier road is now closed. drivers will be rerouted at exit 2 - mooresville road. the detour is in effect through next year. it's all part of construction plans ahead of the opening of the mazda-totoya