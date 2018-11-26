Clear

Greenbrier Road Exit 3 Detour

Greenbrier Road Exit 3 Detour

Posted: Mon Nov 26 18:13:51 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 18:13:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Greenbrier Road Exit 3 Detour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now. a detour is now in effect for an exit off a major interstate here in the tennessee valley. exit 3 ramp from eastbound i-565 to greenbrier road is now closed. drivers will be rerouted at exit 2 - mooresville road. the detour is in effect through next year. it's all part of construction plans ahead of the opening of the mazda-totoya
Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events