Substitute Teachers Get Pay Raise

Posted: Mon Nov 26 18:06:41 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 18:06:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

some good news tonight for albertville city schools substitute teachers. they will receive a 10 to 20-percent pay increase! it starts on january 1st. this is a result after "spur" is a company that works with the school district ... they changed pricing for staffing services ... which in turn, lowered the costs for the district. employees will get notified
