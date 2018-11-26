Speech to Text for Substitute Teachers Get Pay Raise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some good news tonight for albertville city schools substitute teachers. they will receive a 10 to 20-percent pay increase! it starts on january 1st. this is a result after "spur" is a company that works with the school district ... they changed pricing for staffing services ... which in turn, lowered the costs for the district. employees will get notified