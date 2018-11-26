Clear

Redstone Will Break Ground

Redstone Will Break Ground

Posted: Mon Nov 26 18:04:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 18:04:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Redstone Will Break Ground

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

redstone federal credit union is getting ready to break ground on a new facility in huntsville. the 66-square foot facility will be located on davis circle near huntsville hospital on wednesday, state and local leaders will attend the ground breaking ceremony at 2 p-m. the new building will feature a community room, rooftop terrace and space for other
Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events