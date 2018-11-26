Speech to Text for Man Killed At Mall on Black Friday

a crash. there are more protests and growing demands for authorities to release the body cam video from the deadly mix-up at riverchase galleria mall in birmingham. police gunned down a 21-year- old man after responding to reports of shots fired. now police admit they targeted the wrong man. the family of 21-year-old ej bradford jr-- fighting for justice and demanding transparency. ben crump, family attorney: "they demand that all the videos be released." they are now asking police to release all body cam video from the thanksgiving night shooting at an alabama mall. broadcastify: "we've got officers on the scene. there have been shots fired." "intagram video of chaos" the chaotic night, where two others were shot -- ended with police initially announcing bradford was the shooter. police later retracted that statement, saying they had the wrong man and the suspect is still out there. april pipkins, victim's mother: "it feels like someone has ripped my heart out. my heart hurts." bradford -- who spent time in the army -- according to his family, was legally carrying a gun and at the time they believe he was waving people to safety. april pipkins, victim's mother: "you shot a loving person. if anything, he was trying to save people, not kill'em." on monday, in a joint statement with the city of hoover - police explaining the 21 year old "brandished a gun - during the seconds following the gunshots, which instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers." then following up in a new statement, the police department, clarifying -- the word "brandish" was used because mr bradford had a gun in his hand. police say body cam video and all other evidence have been turned over to the state bureau of investigation and officials there say the agency does not release information about ongoing investigations. the 12-year old girl who was shot thursday at the mall is recovering. she is still at u-a-b children's hospital - but her mother posted on social media that her daughter could be released from the hospital as early as next week. as we learn more information about this developing story we will update you on air and online. for coverage you can count on - head online to