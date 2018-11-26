Speech to Text for Bus Driver at Fault for Fiery Crash

news at 5! i want you to take a look at your screen. a fiery school bus crash in lincoln county, tennessee this morning. this video was sent to us by rick mc-grath. this afternoon, troopers tell us the bus driver, is at fault! the bus and s-u-v wrecked on huntsville highway at houk lane. thankfully, no children were on board. waay 31's rodneya ross got reaction from people in the area -- who heard the crash and saw the aftermath. ll: i talked to a man who works at a business near the scene of the crash. he told me he heard the crash and when he came out to investigate, he saw the fire start under the hood of the car. he said he went to grab a fire extinguisher but by the time he got back there was nothing he could do. stevenson "when we come out it was already engulfed in flames. so wasn't nothing we could do about it." ricky stevenson was working at a nearbybody shop when he heard the sirens. he came out of the building to find an s-u-v crashed into a pole and a school bus on it's side. he noticed a fire start on the engine of the s-u-v and knew he had to do something. stevenson "it was a horrific fire. it didn't take long for it to burn. it burned up in probably 10 minutes." state troopers say the bus was trying to make a left turn when the s-u-v hit it the front of the bus before hitting the pole. a state trooper at the scene pulled the driver of the s- u-v out of the vehicle and to safety. brian scott also heard the crash and came to see what happened. a former state trooper himself -- he said this is the first crash he's seen of this size. scott "it's the biggest burning wreck i've saw. i saw several catch on fire. and i saw some serious accidents cause fatalities, but as far more worried about kids being on the bus." thankfully, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. both the bus driver and the driver of the s-u-v were taken to the hospital for treatment. scott says he's just happy it wasn't as bad as it could've been. scott "i'm just glad there were no children there and nobody was killed in the accident because i first thought that's what had happened." i reached out to the state troopers to learn the conditions of the victims but have not heard back yet. in lincoln co, rr, waay 31 news. the school district tells us, the bus driver went to the hospital and was drug tested. they say its standard protocol... when a driver is involved in