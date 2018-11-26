Clear

Authorities Identify Body Found

Authorities Identify Body Found

Posted: Mon Nov 26 17:37:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 17:37:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Authorities Identify Body Found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20-thousand dollar bond. we now know whose skeletal remains were found last week in jackson county. the sheriff's office says it was this man ... james eakin. he was reported missing back in august. we first brought you this story last week. the remains were found in hollywood - six miles north of scottsboro in robinson creek. at the time, deputies told us they didn't know if it was that of a man or woman. this afternoon, they say they identified eakin through detnal records. but we still don't
Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events