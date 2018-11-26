Speech to Text for Huntsville woman Killed in Tragic Crash

before the accident. "i tucked her in.i gave her a kiss. i said i love you. i'll see you in the morning and she said thank you and i love you too." we do need to share with you that joy's sister is our co- worker here at waay 31 ... so this story hits close to home. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the house tonight after learning more about joy - and the violent crash that killed her. dan, demetria- workers have been out here hauling away some of the debris left behind by a car going into this house saturday night. something that still doesn't seem real to family. "it felt like i was still sleeping. in a really bad dream, but it wasn't and it just kept going and it's still going." jessica vaughn told me it sounded like an earthquake around eleven thirty saturday night when antony wu drove into the back side of her home. the crash burst water pipes, set off the smoke detectors, and spread debris and glass everywhere. jessica vaughn, victim's sister, "all i could see was clouds of smoke and the wall was everywhere. the wall was in pieces. and then i saw the car. in my sister's bedroom. where my sister had been sleeping." jessica's said she was trying to get to her sister joy who was pushed through two rooms when the truck went barreling into her bed. jessica vaughn, victim's sister, "i kept telling him you hit my sister, you hit my sister and he just looked at me like i was nothing." 48-year-old joy escaped death about two decades ago when she nearly drowned in costa ricaspending about 7 minutes underwater. after more than a month in a coma she started to relearn motor skills... "she relearned how to walk, how to talk, how to eat, how to move one arm then the other and then both at the same time." but only ever had about a 10 minute memory span after the accident. vaughn explained to me her familyprovided around the clock care to her older sister, following that accident. "because of her initial accident that left her with a brain injury...we were close before but because of her circumstances we had to stay close no matter what." and vaughn told me now she's left holding on closely to their final weekend together.... jessica vaughn "i've been taking care of her since i was 14. i don't know what im going to do without her. i don't see her everyday but when i do it may be a low key day everyday i have her. but those are the days that i have my joy." tonight--antony wu is charged with manslaughter... jessica says police had to physically drag him out of the car when they arrested him. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.