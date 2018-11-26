Speech to Text for Concealed Gun Rights & Responsibilities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in tonight's waay 31 i-team investigation, a close look at what it takes to get a concealed carry gun permit.... last month in our viewing area, a 10- year- old boy found a gun in his father's vehicle . and accidentally killed his twin sister. that was just outside the shoals in st. joseph tennessee. back here in alabama, a student took a gun to blossomwood elementary and accidentally shot another student in the hand. his father is a felon and clearly never should have had the gun in the first place. we had already been talking with a former fbi agent about what he considers gun owners' responsibilities that go above what alabama law requires. waay 31's greg privett explains alabama's concealed carry rights and responsibilities. <<nats of sirens, show crime scenes > <susan sims > "i literally realized how much goes on in this city that i didn't know went on." susan sims' eyes were wide- open to the crime happening around her in huntsville when she started working as a gun seller and pawn broker. she wasted no time getting a concealed carry permit: <susan sims > "to follow the law. because i do like to carry a gun in my vehicle when i travel." sims insists getting a concealed carry permit is only the first step. <susan sims > "i think you have to be a responsible firearm owner." "just going out with your friend or significant other to shoot, they may not teach you the safety you need to know." a recent johns hopkins study shows seven states -- west virginia, kentucky, south carolina, louisiana, arkansas, alabama and tennessee -- have a disproportionate share of unintentional firearm deaths. <ed marshman > "i'm a retired fbi agent. i spent 32 years in the fbi." ed marshman puts his fbi experience to use . training people at this shooting range near the alabama tennessee state line. "obviously, i believe in firearms. i like firearms. i don't want to have a lot of gun control." still . marshman sees a serious need for education and training . even if alabama law doesn't make it mandatory. 22-10-59 "you need to school yourself and to learn." tighter 22-11-05 "you've got a responsibility to yourself, to your family, to your neighbors and to the community." the most recent data from the u.s. centers for disease control and prevention shows: in 2016, in alabama there were 18 accidental deadly shootings. in tennessee, there were 17. compare that to the fifty state average of nearly ten 22-07-45 "alabama requires a permit to carry a weapon concealed. however, there is no training requirement. there is no classroom training requirement. and there is no minimum qualification course you have to shoot." greg "alabama issues more concealed carry permits than any other state. about 20 percent of adults have permits. the basic requirements: you must be a resident, be 18 and have a background check. like the vast majority of other states: no unreasonable obstacle standing in the way of your 2nd amendment right to bear arms." ed marshman "everybody has the right to carry and have it. but, along with that right comes responsibility." across the state line, tennessee does require a concealed carry permit course. part of that training includes learning about the use of deadly force under tennessee law. <ed marshman 22-16-35 >"the law tells you what you can do. more importantly, you need to know what you should do." knowledge could save your life or keep you out of legal trouble. marshman's mantra:avoid, escape, defend. <22-17-51 ed marshman > "two guys bust in the front door. yes legally you can stay there. but, you shouldn't. if you can, go out the back door and go to your neighbor's house, you should leave." training helps you avoid shooting an innocent bystander . and figure out who's the real bad guy. muscle memory may be your best weapon. <ed marshman 22-09-15 > "can you shoot on the move? can you shoot quickly? can you shoot one-handed? can you shoot in low-level light conditions?" <susan sims >"training and practice. don't come and take a class and think that's all the training that you need and you're protected. you're not." gun safety is so important to susan sims, she now teaches it. sims says a concealed carry permit comes with a powerful responsibility. <susan sims > "if you have a firearm, you have to keep other people safe." greg privett, waay 31 news.> susan sims also told us gun safes are critically important especially with children in homes. but, she adds having access to your gun is also critical. she recommends a bio-metric safe you can activate