Speech to Text for Madison Police Capt. Wayne Kamus' Funeral Held Monday

agency. new at six... huntsville police officers stepped up to help out a neighboring agency while they attended a funeral for one of their own. madison police captain wayne kamus died from a heart attack one week ago today. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the funeral home where the captain's service was held...and efforts to make the day a little easier for the men and women on his force. dan, demetria.. while the parking lot is empty now... earlier today, it was filled with cars from the huntsville police department, madison county sheriff's office, limestone county sheriff's office, and many other agencies.. who were here to support their fellow officers during a difficult time. bruce jansen, huntsville police officer "it's an honor for us to be here and to help themto answer calls, to work trafficwhateve r they need us to do, we're more than glad to do for them." huntsville police officer bruce jansen said being there for the madison police department as they laid an officer to rest on monday was a no-brainer. jansen says helping other agencies is just part of what law enforcement does. bruce jansen, huntsville police officer "we take care of each other. it doesn't matter whether you're wearing polyester or cotton, if you're a police officer, or if you work for the state or the county, we're going to have each other's backs." huntsville police officers showed they had the backs of the madison force by responding to all calls in the madison city jurisdiction while officers attended captain kamus's funeral. bruce jansen, huntsville police officer "it's the least that we can do so that they can go and say goodbye. they can spend some time with each other and with the officer's family." and while jansen says helping out is a part of his job description.. he prays they don't have to do something like this again. bruce jansen, huntsville police officer "we hope that we never have to do it again on either side, because we hope to not lose any of our officers." jansen says he hopes the fellow officers and the family of captain kamus can find peace.. and says he'll be keeping them in his thoughts and prayers. reporting live in madison, sk, waay 31 news shortly after captain kamus' death -- the madison police department released a statement saying he was well-known in the community... the police chief said in part -- "he gave tours of the police department to boy and girl scout troops and was often seen in the kids tent at the madison street festival giving our coloring books, stickers and toy badges to the kids of our community. he will be greatly missed by our agency and the madison community."