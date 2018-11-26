Speech to Text for Manslaughter Charges Could Be Upgraded

tonight -- investigators are working on processing a bizarre crime scene that left 1 woman dead and part of a home destroyed. huntsville police say antony wu drove into the back of a house -- killing joy vaughn while she slept late saturday night. it happened at her sister's home. today, she told us it still doesn't seem real... "all i could see was clouds of smoke and the wall was everywhere. the wall was in pieces. and then i saw the car. in my sister's bedroom. where my sister had been sleeping." antony wu is now facing manslaughter charges for her death. he may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the violent crash happened... a judge set his bond at 20- thousand dollars today. i'm dan shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay 31's sydney martin is live at the scene of that deadly crash ... to talk about a possible upgrade in charges. dan, demetria-- the madison county district attorney told me this case like all others will go before the grand jury-- and the one big factor that could change the charge is if the grand jury thinks antony wu was reckless. rob broussard, madison county district attorney, "if you engage in an activity that causes a risk of death or great bodily harm to another and you just disregard the risk that you create and you go ahead and do it. that's reckless." the madison county district attorney told me he couldn't talk about saturday night's incident on riverchase road in south huntsville because it's an open case. however-- he told me a grand jury could bring far more severe charges against antony wu. "if it's bad enough and under the law if that person exhibited an extreme indifference to human life it could even be reckless murder." the huntsville police department told us it believes wu was possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he hit and killed 48 year old joy vaughn. wu was driving down chaney thompson road when he hit a parked car, trees, and a chain linked fence before barreling into the bedroom where vaughn was sleeping. joy's sister told us she ran through the house when she heard the crash--and tried to help her sister. and when police got there, they struggled to get wu out of the car. jessica vaughn, victim's sister. "he kept locking his doors. and rolling up his windows and trying to hide from us, basically, and someone had to break the glass. they had to physically drag him out of the car." and in his thirty years at the district attorney's office, rob broussard can't remember another case like this one. rob broussard, madison county district attorney, " i can recall cases where people have wrecked and hit buildings and maybe run into people's houses but i can't recall where death resulted from somebody hitting a house." now broussard told me any murder charge carries a punishment of up to life in prison. it's unknown when the case will go before a grand jury. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. we do need to share with you that joy's sister - whom you just heard from - is our co-worker here at waay 31 -- so the vaughn family's loss is a loss for our entire waay