Speech to Text for Officials Warn Against Phishing Scam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're doing some shopping online you'll want to double check any email you get tracking your packages because it could actually be a fake email you're opening up. lieutenant donny shaw with the madison county sheriff's office knows about the scam first hand. while going through emails for the department, he came across an email that appeared to be from u-p-s with tracking information on five packages. when he opened the email instead of a tracking link he found a link to a word document. shaw said clicking on that link could cause damage to your computer. shaw "it could go in and possibly lock your computer up and it could be a scam to have it unlocked. it could go in and start tracking things on your computer or your email or anything that you have on your phone or whatever you're receiving your email on." shaw told me if you receive an email about tracking information, you should verify the email address it's coming from is actually associated with a business or shipping company. you also should not click on any links if you can't confirm they're real. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.