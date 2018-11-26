Speech to Text for Moulton School Mourns Death of Child

i am here on highway 157 where jayla sutton was killed. her principal from helen keller school in tallageda told me they are taking her loss one day at a time. ware- it was devastating when i heard what happened to jayla dr. sandra ware tells us jayla sutton was a student with alabama's institute for deaf and blind helen keller school since 2010 and she was more like family. ware- the students are like siblings to each other because they grow up together and they live together so they are just like family. ware described jayla sutton as a vibrant and energetic child with a prankster side to her. ware- mrs. calhoun would leave her seat and jayla would get up and go sit in mrs. calhouns seat kind of like a prank or joke. state troopers say sutton wandered away from her home in lawrence county on friday. troopers tell us she was about three miles from home, on highway 157, when a pickup truck hit and killed her. ware tells us their hearts are with jayla's family. ware-we are a close knit group like a family so we are helping eachother through this. i appreciate jayla's mother sending her prayers to our staff and saying shes praying for our staff because she knows jayla is a part of our family. ware said they have counselors on hand to help students and staff through this time. it's unclear if the driver of the pick up truck will face any charges. in moulton bt waay31 news.