Speech to Text for LawCall: Rides For Hire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and we'll pull them out for shows like this. getting us started will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league. talking about rides for hire. there was a big bus crash, the bus going to tunica a couple months ago, a big limo crash that was up in new york, i think. don't those people who are driving you, shouldn't they be really well trained? shouldn't they have good equipment? what do they owe us. >> there's a heightened standard of care. most live in northern alabama, back in 2006, the lee high school bus wreck that exited 565 and went off the overpass, tragic. i think four students, talented kids perished. and so you're looking at a common carrier situation. what is duty owed to the passengers on regular law, getting from a buddy passenger status applies. you can't make a claim for simple negligence. it has to be drinking and driving, whatever. so the bus crash that originated in huntsville and went to tunica, they haven't finished the report yet. they're fatalities, but basically going too fast for the conditions. so the question is basically, whatever the speed limit was, that's really was the driver operating the bus in a reasonably safe manner to ensure safety of his or her passenger.s because the speed limit is 65, under the weather conditions, the speed my call for a lower speed limit than that to safely operate the bus. was the driver speeding? was there a warning? there's been reports there was a warning in that particular county for that particular roadway. if you're a common carrier, you should be on notice of any and all advisories by the government, you know, indicating you should steer clear in that particular area. was that followed? so there's many different aspects though this case that we're looking at. we have had experience with the lee high school bus wreck cases. we were representing several people in this and it's my understanding that the other side is already can'ting folks trying to get statements. so, sharon, when you a big company like this, they've got experts. they've got -- >> sharon doviet: they're organized already, aren't they? >> michael timberlake: they're trying to get to folks to limit exposure. that's their job. but at the same time, oftentimes or most of the time it's not in the best interest of the victim. so that's something that we're having to combat. a lot of folks don't know not to give a statement. you know, heath, we've looked at common carrier cases like this in the fast. what is one of the major themes you see from the corporate defendant, if you will >> heath brooks: you know, sometimes what you're dealing with in a common carrier, there are some federal law that you've got to evaluate when you're a common carrier. you know, we oftentimes see drivers that have not been properly supervised and they're hiring, they're hiring people who have had previous wrecks or problems with the law. their drivers are over worked and under paid. they drivers are not trained appropriately. and all these things that happen, particularly with the driver, can be governed by a particular federal laws associated with those common carriers. so that's something that we evaluate and we have evaluated in many of these types of cases >> sharon doviet: it sounds like you want to have lawyers that are experienced in this. you have to pick carefully, right? this is special litigation. >> michael timberlake: you know, dot regulations apply. was there pre-trip inspection, post-trip inspection, what were they doing? what could have been done to avoid this? were the safety procedures followed and did they abide by the warnings they're supposed to receive by the authorities? there's a lot of questions. the report is not out yet. we have our investigators, the corporation is going to have their investigators and then independent evaluation and report done by the troopers and also the ntsb. so we're interested to see what that reveals and see where with we go. but in the meantime these folks are hurt, they're out of work. just because you're hurt doesn't mean the bills stop coming. we know that. bill collectors don't care that you're not at your employment. so it's kind of a difficult time for these folks. and what can we do to bridge the gap and see if we can get some type of compensation to at least keep the bill collectors -- most folks live paycheck to