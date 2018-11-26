Speech to Text for Firefighters investigate Apt. Fire

breaking news this morning-- a total of 12 people are currently without a home after a fire broke out overnight in a huntsville apartment complex. the fire started around midnight at a complex located on rime village drive. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what is currently happening at the scene. im here just outside the apartment complex where huntsville fire and rescue investigators are currently going through the damage from the fire that impacted 8 different units. the fire started in just one apartment that fire and rescue tell me is heavily damaged. we know earlier in the night -- 5 huntsville fire and rescue trucks responded to the scene and there are no injuries they also tell me seven other apartments were impacted from this fire - with water damage forcing people to leave. 12 people total had to evacuate and the power has been cut to all 8 apartments. there is no time table of when that will be turned back on. investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. the red cross is working with the 12 displaced people and helping them find a place to stay. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.