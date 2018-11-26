Speech to Text for Man Giving Christmas gifts to the Homeless.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will be turned back on. happening today..a huntville man will begin his journey around the country to donate gifts to the homeless. rodney smith is the founder of "raising my lawncare service." two years ago, he met a homeless man who needed a winter blanket. he reached out to people on facebook asking if they could help donate items to him and other people who are homeless. last year, smith gave away gifts in alabama. this year -- thanks to the help of people all over -- he's dressing as santa claus ... and making a road trip to all 50 states. we got backpacks, we got sleeping bags, tents, hygiene kits, bibles, a bunch of stuff. too many to name, smith will also grant one wish for onehomeless personin each city. today he is set to make a stop in bobile, new orleans, jackson mississippi, and memphis tennessee. for a wholelist of tour dates