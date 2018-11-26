Clear

Man Accused of Shooting Brother Arrested

A shooting has occurred outside of Fort Rucker where a man shot and killed his own brother.

Posted: Mon Nov 26 07:36:08 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 07:36:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

wanted status. this morning, one man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his brother. the shooting happened outside of fort rucker in south alabama. dale county sheriff's office says the brothers were arguing in a daleville home when the shooting happened. authorities are still investigating what they were
