11/26 morning weather

Posted: Mon Nov 26 07:25:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 07:25:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for 11/26 morning weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was executed in november 2012. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? there's no rain in the forecast today, but that doesn't mean it's going to be quiet! a cold front sweeping across the valley has been ushering in colder air all night, creating gusty wind in the process.we'll keep a fair amount of cloud cover in place and temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s this afternoon.that 's over 15 degrees below average...and it will feel even colder.a brisk wind out of the west northwest will continue to gust up to 25 mph, making it feel like it's in the lower 30s for a large part of the day.tomorrow, things do calm down a bit.in between, overnight temperatures dip into the mid 20s, making for a very cold and likely frosty morning tuesday.highs run well below average again - in the lower
Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
