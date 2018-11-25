Speech to Text for Cyber Monday best practices

new tonight. we're just two hours away from the start of cyber monday ... a huge online shopping day with black friday- like deals. this cyber monday is set to be one of the biggest online shopping days in u.s history. an estimated 75 million people are ready to fill their online shopping carts ... to spend a predicted 7 point 7 billion dollars. however, experts warn cyber monday is also a day where some people may want to steal your payment information. waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with a local cyber security professional and breaks down ways you can protect yourself online. when you're bouncing between tabs ... it's not something you're always mindful of ... dante moss "all you're thinking about is what you want and it getting to you." or even know how to prepare for ... joni boulet "we're not the most tech savvy people, so i guess i'll plug in lifelock and say 'i hope you know what you're doing.'" but the risk of your personal information being compromised is real ... dante moss "i feel like nowadays it's hard to be safe." especially while online shopping ... stanislav lozovsky "with convenience comes lack of security." stanislav lozovsky is the vice president of h-2-l solutions in huntsville ... and knows the people who want to steal your information target cyber monday shoppers ... stanislav lozovsky "i'm sure they're going to be putting out a lot of phishing campaigns." so ... before you follow links and enter information ... lozovsky is offering do's and don't's of cyber monday ... first ... use a credit card ... they have more built-in security than a debit card ... also ... stanislav lozovsky "use legitimate vendors. amazon, ebay, i'm not endorsing those, but whatever online shopping site you use make sure it's a legitimate site." sarah "when you're sitting at home ... doing your shopping ... and trying to figure out which sites are legit ... you're going to want to look here ... the site you're shopping on should have a green check mark or someother symbol to indicate your connection is safe ... this ensures all of your transactions are encrypted before sent to the site." you should also keep track of what you spent and where ... lozovsky said someone whose gotten ahold of your account information will likely make a few small purchases to make sure he or she can get away with it before making a much bigger purchase ... stanislav lozovsky "you might forget that little twenty dollar purchase, and then the next thing you know you could be hit up for a thousand, two thousand, three thousand dollars worth of purchases that you next made." lozovksy also recommends never saving your password or credit card information to a vendor's website ... or cycling the same few passwords through different sites ... joni boulet "you know, we'll change passwords here and there." lozovsky said the worst case scenario while online shopping is getting your information stolen and your bank account cleaned out ... making these practices something to keep in mind while cyber monday shopping ... in huntsville ss waay 31 news