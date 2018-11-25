Speech to Text for Huntsville woman killed after truck crashes into home

we begin with a tragic story that happened in huntsville. a woman was killed while sleeping in the comfort of her home ... after a driver came crashing through a bedroom wall. this man, an-tony wu is charged with manslaughter after crashing a truck into the house. police say he was impaired. thanks for watching waay 31 news at five. i'm greg privett. it started on chaney thompson road ... where police say wu hit a vehicle parked in a driveway. wu's out- of- control truck continued to a neighbor's house on riverchase road. waay 31's brittany collins has been working all day on this story. she's live from the house after talking with a neighbor who called 9-1-1. brittany. a few hours ago, the family placed this tarpe around the bedroom where joy vaughn was sleeping before antony wu drove inside...you can still see debris from the home and the vehicle layng around the yard. gary swerengin and his wife were awake watching college football until they heard a loud thump outside.. i thought something had exploded in my garage. so i went to the garage and therewasn't anything in there. so i come out and i see this. when swerengin walked outside, he saw a truck inside the bedroom of the home. they called 911. i came back over here and that's when i climbed over the truck bed. and i couldn't get past all the debris to get to joy. inside the 1996 dodge ram was antony wu...when swerengin saw him, he had blood on his face...but he still wouldn't get out of the truck. huntsville police believe he was under the influence. i'm glad he didn't because when police got there, they had to break the window to get it unlocked and they grabbed him. he fought them all the way to the ground and to the ambulance. i spoke with the brother of wu...he didn't want to talk on camera, but he told me on saturday night, wu got into an argument with his mother...he also said--wu threatened to set the house on fire, and his mother left...he even poured oil inside the house...his brother said wu took a fire ax to his mom's safe and stole her keys to the dodge ram and left...he only lives three minutes from where the wreck took place. police say wu hit this truck parked in the driveway...then afence and bush before hitting the house. my thoughts are with the family. i feel like i should have done more. the brother of an-tony wu also tells me that wu lived in taiwan for 5 years--to get a fresh start... he moved back to huntsville 4 months ago. according to ala court, he has a record of domestic violence, an authorized use of vehicle...and fraud with checks. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. this story is personal for the waay 31 family. jessica, the woman renting the house, is our co- worker. her sister is the one who died. our thoughts and prayers are with jessica and her