Speech to Text for Iron Bowl Highlights and Reaction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it from the beginning." lauren cavasinni: "it definitely was. you could tell early on, from the beginning, that it was just deafening in this stadium. you could not even hear yourself think. the fans were really getting into it, auburn and alabama. it was just something you can't experience." lynden blake: "and that first half was back and forth, so lets get in to the highlights. we have tua tagovailoa he's going to get the touchdown. tua scores first touchdown for bama. boobee whitleo good run anthony swartz scores then hunry ruggs td bama 14-7 jrodyn peters blocks punt, fourth of season... malik miller 23 yard pass from ryan davis 17-14 at half. bama goes into half with the lead 17-14. but they really ran away with it in the second. look at this dime tua to jared jeudy right as the third quarter started. then bama runs away with it. yeah alabama knew they had to come out of the second half and get it done. players talked with us about the adjustments. anferenee jennings says this team can only build on what they have. auburns locker room wasn't as excited as bamas. gus said their plan was to get to the fourth quarter. we had a plan at half to get to the fourth, we didn't. its' disappointing. he was dropping passes on the sidelines, we couldn't stop. deshaun is talking about tua who broke alabama's record for most touchdowns in a game. when you face adversity it shows your character. no one knows what goes on in the locker room. this team never quit. malzahn says he's confident he wil be the coach of the auburn tigers next year. but, tigers still have a bowl game to play. bama though plays next week in sec championship against uga. waay 31 will bring you coverage. kickoff is at 3. but for now, back to you in the studio.