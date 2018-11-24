Speech to Text for Man Saved from Sinking Boat in Morgan County Waters

the morgan county rescue squad says one man wouldn't be alive tonight if he hadnot been wearing a life vest while he was out on his boat yesterday. janson webb got dangerously close to hypothermia ... perhaps even death after his boat sank on a duck hunting trip. thankfully ... he was wearing that life saving life vest. something else to be thankful for ... webb had a waterproof cell phone. so, emergency crews were able to track his location. today he told waay31s sierra phillips he's blessed to be alive webb "i was coming in too quickly and eventually the back-end sunk and the rest of the boat went with it" janson webb told me he's duck hunted for a good part of his life-- but yesterday when he went out on his boat he almost didnt make it home. webb "without the morgan co rescue, emt, the dispatcher, the hospital, the 911 dispatcher...i would've been dead right now" webb told me it was too windy to be out on his boat-- webb "normally i don't go out if its too windy... i don't know why i did this time" the wind slammed his boat with water. so much water ... his boat sank. webb was stuck in the ice cold river. his life vest and water-proofed cell phone ... saved him. standup "after a 51 minute phone call with 911 they found him- and brought him here to ingalls harbor this is where an ambulance was waiting to take him to the hospital" friday- he was found on the limestone county side of the tennessee river near beulah bay saturday- he told me he wanted to do this interview to make sure everyone involved in saving him knew how grateful he is webb "a big thanks to the morgan county rescue squad, all the emts, the 911 dispatcher, and the hospital" sierra phillips waay31 news