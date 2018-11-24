Speech to Text for Downtown Huntsville particpate in Small Business Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. "small business saturday" gave many people the chance to find deals at locally owned stores. waay 31's brittany collins stopped by downtown huntsville where she spoke with folks about why it's important to keep money local. many small business owners told me...though today is small business saturday...many of their great deals last until christmas. nat sound--with your discount you saved 49.60. awesome, thank you for coming in today. small business owners prepare all year for this moment... in terms are getting everything organized and out and looking good. re- arranging. but it's something shoppers always look forward to. nat sound--this is an awesome shirt here. taylor rameriz enjoys shopping at roosevelt and company...he thinks it's important to keep his money local. the local places are going to tailor to you they are able to tailor their own store to their local climate and everything. these jackets, you can't find better jackets anywhere else that's for sure. store owners say it's important for shoppers to invest in your community. the more we sell, the more important taxes we're collecting for the community, which goes back into the city to keep it clean and beautiful. catching great deals is always a plus. i got great help...ordered and they deliver for free... looking for things to put on my christmas list... thank you for coming in today... reporting in huntsville happy small business saturday. for our fav small business. brittany collins waay 31 news.