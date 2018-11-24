Speech to Text for 2018 AHSAA Playoffs Round 3

i'm so thankful, you guys have tuned in to way 31 for our friday night football show... it's round three.. it's the quarter finals. its wild..... and the tennessee valley has four teams still in this thing, lets get to hit, heading out to the sand mountain... -fyffe running out -ohatchee kicking off to fyffe - the red devils number 4 ike rowell catches the ball and just takes off down the field - he'll move fyffe close to their own end zone to start this game. -a few downs later - red devils qb number 5 zach pyron will carry it into the end zone - the point after no good - fyffe up early on against the indians 6-0. -ohatchee with the ball now - number 11 grayson alward with the quarterback keeper - he'll go through three fyffe players before getting taken down by number 57 garrett thrash. -fast forward a few plays - alward again with the keeper and this time he takes it to the house - the indians now up on the red devils 7-6. -in the second quarter now - ohatchee with the ball - but oh it looks like the ball came loose - the fyffe players signaling that they have it and do they? they do! number 21 eli benefield with the recovery there. -ohatchee with some tough defense after the fumble - holding fyffe as long as they could -but the red devils fighting back - qb zach pyron looks into the end zone - tosses it - and number 7 payton stoner makes a falling catch - touchdown red devils. -they decide to go for two - with a little trick play - pyron tosses to number 1 jake stone who tries tossing the ball to number 4 ike rowell but he'll lose the ball - so the score going into halftime 12-7. fyffe wins this in a close one 21 to 13 to make to the semi-finals. in 4a ball deshler tigers taking on hokes bluff eagles. the tigers are 7 and 5 and of the remaining teams in the playoff they have the most losses but are coming alive at the right time. lets get to those hightlights. 1. pregame coin toss 2. deshler back to pass, but hokes bluff's austin elder brings him down for the sack 3. deshler facing 4th and 5...channing marmann hits hayden stutts for the 1st down 6. later in the same drive...4th down again...the tigers can't complete the halfback pass...turnover on downs 7. deshler's caleb clement stuffs the run 8. hokes bluff qb ashton gulledge hits hunter burke down to the 1 yard line 9. darrian meads muscles his way in for the td...7-0 hokes bluff 10. ashton gulledge looking deep...brayden hill goes up and gets it...big gain 11. but on the next play...the tigers come up with turnover...caleb clement pounces on the fumble westminster christian,the last of the unbeatens in 3a facing piedmont who has made it to the playoffs every year since 2006, and westminster's football program has only been around since 2005... now thats a storyline... it was an amazing game coming down to the wire but piedmont ended up with the win after blocking the extra point that would have tied it. final score piedmont 27 westminster christian 26. still an amazing year for the wildcats. when we come back we will take a look at how the brackets are shaping up as we move into the semi-finals for classes 1a through 6a and the championship game for 7a. plus a preview of the iron bowl as we get ready for the game that will set bragging rights for