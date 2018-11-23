Speech to Text for 2018 Playoffs Round 3

welcome back to the final friday night football show before we get to the semi-final games and the championship games in 2 weeks. here is how the brackets look after the quarter final games tonight to setup the semi's for next week. let's start with 1a. - looking at the bracket for 1a mars hill will face off against pickens county in the semi-finals as the panthers got the win tonight. congratulations to them. - once again fyffe has made to the semi-finals and will play aliceville in fyffe next week. red devils looking for some redemption from last year as they were knocked in the third round. - piedmont will take on randolph county in the semi-finals for 3a after blocking an extra point preserve the win. - oneonta will be traveling to deshler next week to take on the tigers for the 4a semis. - in 5a its central clay county taking on mortimer jordan - pinson valley and clay- chalkville cruise to easy wins to make it to the semi- finals in 6a - thompson was down 14 to hoover but tua's brother taulia helped lead his team to victory with a final of 31 to 28. thompson will take on central phenix city in the championship game. its iron bowl eve.... the wind is howling tonight, i think that means we are in for a treat tomorrow. alabama is a 24 point favorite over auburn. no real surprise there... auburn's going to have to really fix their offensive woes in order to score on the tide, as far as defenses go... bama and auburn are tied for 87 tackles for loss this season.... here's the auburn tigers leaving the athletic complex at the reverse tiger walk, they're heading to hoover for the night.... earlier this week, auburn's all time reception leader, ryan davis and nick saban broke down the emotions of the iron bowl. . we know how much this game means to auburn fans and the community. everyone turns their focus up a notch. i think you can throw records and rankings out the window. i think trying to stay poised is really relaly important. kickoff is at 2:30 in t town.... alabama leads all time 45361 in this century though, auburn has a 10-8 edge.... we'll see tomorrow who gets the braggin rights. the rivalry between alabama and auburn isn't the only one happening this week. the marching bands from both schools will compete during halftime to see who has the better performance. the members of bamas million dollar band and the auburn university band will storm the field saturday to not just provide entertainment but to also see who stacks up as the best band in the state of alabama alabama color guard member hannah gulley says during this week her coaches dish out this important motivation. every time we mess up or anything especially on the week of the iron bowl, like this is my first iron bowl game that i'm going to obviously, but but any week of a game where we know the other color guard is really good, any time we mess up they're like 'do you guys want to be as good as them? hannah gulley and mary allen are both members of alabamas color guard as hii can see in this picture and they're also both bib jones graduates. these two will be joined by others on saturday who also call the tennessee valley home but they'll be battling it out at halftime on the field.