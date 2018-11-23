Speech to Text for Tinsel Trail Now Open

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rally in biloxi. new at ten... right now hundreds of christmas trees are lit up across big spring park - each one a part of huntsville's annual tinsel trail! the festive holiday tradition returning for its eighth year! waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the tree lighting and gives us a look at this years trail ... gina saifullah "i'm visiting my sister, and we usually do this when we visit her." a windy evening in downtown huntsville didn't stop people from pouring into big spring park for this year's tinsel trail lighting ... gina saifullah "i like all the different varieties and how all the organizations express themselves through it." more than 300 live christmas trees sponsored by different groups and companies now line the sidewalks of big spring park east ... it's melissa holley's first year to participate ... and with friday night's windy weather ... she's keeping her fingers crossed her tree stays up ... melissa holley "we named her dressica and we hope that she holds on for the next month and we hope that she stays. we scotchguarded her a couple of times to make sure she's safe. we hope we don't have to find a replacement dressica in the middle." downtown huntsville incorporated organized the trail ... and president chad emerson said it adds to huntsville's overall quality of life ... holley agrees ... "we love what's happening in downtown huntsville and we were excited to be a part of it. we thought this would be a great way to be out in the community and have fun on the tinsel trail." sarah "take a look behind me ... what you see isn't even all of the trees on display at this years tinsel trail. the trees will be here in big spring park east through january 5th. in hsv ss waay 31 news." the tinsel trail is free and open to the public ... the trees will sparkle and shine - weather permitting - from dusk to midnight every night